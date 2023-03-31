Unlike Homage: How 'Rocket Boys' Redacted the 'Guiding Force' Behind Pokhran

The last few minutes of the finale of Rocket Boys reek of an unmissable tension. A storm, literally, in the desert; figuratively, in the fatiguing minds of the scientists, is nearing closure. Everyone on the ground, and away, everyone in the know of the mission behind Smiling Buddha hopes.

A little against hope, a little as a leap of the faith they’ve shown on themselves thus far. Dastidar, the man entrusted with the responsibility of pressing the button, in what is the last millimile before the finish line, completes the task with ease.