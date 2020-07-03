Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher, Farah Khan Mourn Saroj Khan’s Demise

She was known to be the master choreographer behind all of Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance numbers- be it the sensuous 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' or the peppy 'Ek Do Teen'. She was also the mind behind Sridevi's colourful prance in 'Hawa Hawai'.

Needless to say, Saroj Khan was an institution in Bollywood. As the veteran choreographer passed away early morning on 3 July, condolences poured in on social media.