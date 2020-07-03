Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher, Farah Khan Mourn Saroj Khan’s Demise
The internet bids adieu to an institution in Bollywood dancing.
She was known to be the master choreographer behind all of Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance numbers- be it the sensuous 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' or the peppy 'Ek Do Teen'. She was also the mind behind Sridevi's colourful prance in 'Hawa Hawai'.
Needless to say, Saroj Khan was an institution in Bollywood. As the veteran choreographer passed away early morning on 3 July, condolences poured in on social media.
Bollywood Remembers Saroj Khan
From Manisha Koirala to Kunal Kohli, many celebs took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the 'dancing queen'.
Manisha Koirala wrote that it was Saroj Khan who taught her ‘film dance’ when she stepped into Bollywood.
Farah Khan took to Twitter to write that Saroj Khan was an inspiration.
Noted film director, Kunal Kohli, said that it has been a long journey with her from television to films, while paying his respects. He also spoke about her acts of kindness on set, like how she regularly fed biryani to the whole crew.
Here’s what others have to say:
'Dancing Queen'
Twitter paid tribute to the late choreographer.
Others spoke about how she gave character to all her songs.
Singer Palak Mucchal too joined in to pay her respects.
Others joined in to celebrate her long and illustrious career.
The last rites of the choreographer, who died of cardiac arrest, will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. She breathed her last at the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital where she was admitted on 20 June after complaining of breathing issues.
