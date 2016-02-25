Here’s to Bollywood Baddie Danny Denzongpa As He Turns 72

Admittedly, to recap Danny Denzongpa’s style (never over the top, always with a touch of class) calls for a thick tome. Who’s to do that? Obviously someone who has tracked him closely and someone whom he trusts implicitly. Is there such an entity? Journos like me couldn’t ever dream of venturing that a-way. As it happened most of us were obsessing rightly or wrongly over Amitabh Bachchan all through the 1970s and ‘80s.

Come to think of it, the only time I had a semblance of a conversation with Danny was on returning from the Chennai studio sets of Aakhri Raasta. At a hotel foyer, he stopped me to ask,“So what did Amit say? He keeps threatening to retire (after the near-fatal punch during Coolie). Tell him not to even dream about quitting.”

“Why don’t you tell him yourself,” I arched a brow.

“It’s not my place to advise him,” he riposted.

“Sorry, neither is it mine,” I said politely.

Hundreds of moons later in Cape Town, pleasantries were exchanged amidst the chaotic Acid Factory shoot. Retaining his trademark sangroid among the confusion, the actor was focussed on his takes, unmoveable from his chair as cars crashed and faux bombs exploded. He’d dart a wan see-what-one-has-to-go-through smile at me.