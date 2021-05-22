Rajesh and Vandana Khattar on the COVID-19 Crisis in Delhi

COVID-19 has hit the whole country hard, but it would be safe to say that Delhi is one of the worst-affected cities. Amidst this, there are people who have to deal with several hospitalizations and deaths in the same family, a situation that actors Vandana Sajnani Khattar and Rajesh Khattar know about all too well.

Vandana and Rajesh have had their share of difficulties when it comes to COVID-19. They reveal how they used a major chunk of their life savings in trying to manage several hospitalizations in the family. Along with this, Vandana talks about losing out on a lot of work, saying that she has done only one ad in the past year while trying to manage her post-partum depression and her son's hospitalization.

Rajesh shares his experience of being admitted to the hospital, and what it was like to return to mourn the death of his father.