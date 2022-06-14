ADVERTISEMENT

IIFA Title Sponsor Sportsbuzz.com Is a One-stop Platform for Sports Updates

Sportsbuzz.com offers latest news updates and live coverage of sports around the globe.

Sportsbuzz.com is an international, new-age sports news portal, that offers a one-stop platform for all the latest updates on cricket, football, tennis and much more. The news-portal recently partnered with the 22nd Edition of IIFA Awards as 'Title Sponsor IIFA Weekend' for the world's biggest celebration of Indian Cinema which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 2-4 June. It was in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences.

Sportsbuzz.com is the world's fastest-growing news and opinion portal, providing real-time information on cricket, football, and tennis matches taking place all over the world. It mainly concentrates on features, news, articles, and the live coverage of such sports events. It has been meticulously designed to provide the most up-to-date and reliable information about sports on a single platform.

On its collaboration with IIFA, Sportsbuzz.com said, "We have invested in the latest technology and direct relationships with various tournaments so that our users, readers are much ahead of everybody when it comes to news about sports. The platform has much more to offer than just match updates. As the Title Sponsor IIFA Weekend, we at Sportsbuzz.com are honored to be a part of such a cinematic excellence that IIFA offers.”

Sports enthusiasts can now visit Sportsbuzz.com, to get the latest information on sports around the globe.

