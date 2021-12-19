‘Sport Became Religion’: Prakash Padukone Recollects India’s 1983 World Cup Win
"India beat the mighty West Indies in those days. It was a turning point for Indian cricket," Prakash Padukone says.
83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, directed by Kabir Khan is releasing in cinemas on 24 December, 2021. Ahead of the film's release, Deepika has shared a video of her father, Prakash Padukone, where he is seen recalling the day India won the World Cup and how he found out.
He said that he was in Denmark at the time, playing professional badminton. They could not find out what had happened and were trying to get the news through the radio or BBC.
"When we heard that India had won the world cup, it was unbelievable. India beat the mighty West Indies in those days. It was a turning point for Indian cricket. From what was a sport, became a religion," he is heard saying in this 40-second clip. Watch the video here:
83 will trace the journey of cricketer Kapil Dev and India's first-ever World Cup victory on 25 June, 1983.
