Panchayat Season 3 Released Today: Where to Watch Free Live Streaming on OTT?

Panchayat Season 3 Out: After the amazing and captivating story of first two seasons, fans were eagerly waiting for the the third season of popular web series Panchayat. Now the anticipation is over as the third season of Panchayat directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra has been released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Interested users can now enjoy all the episodes of Panchayat on Prime Video from today. The Neena Gupta starrer is one of the most loved and watched OTT shows on Prime Video and is now available for live streaming.

The story of the Panchayat Season 3 still revolves around the village life and fights among villagers. However, some new things have been added into the plot, such as intricate politics and bureaucracy in the village. In the season 3 story, a twist has been added with the transfer of Sachiv Ji, making the story even more intriguing.