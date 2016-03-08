5 Evergreen Songs Penned by Sahir Ludhianvi
Sahir Ludhianvi is one name that can never be erased from Bollywood history. Being a marvellous poet, he has been a composer of some of the most beautiful songs that continue to enthrall us. The ease with which he expressed himself still strikes a chord, making him the legend that he is today. So, on his birth anniversary, let us look back at five of his masterpieces.
1. Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon
This song from the movie Kabhie Kabhie has the most simple yet poignant lyrics ever. Hum along with this soulful melody.
2. Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi
Most of you will recall this song from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa, but the track was originally a part of the movie Aa Gale Lag Jaa. It was beautifully composed by none other than Sahir sahab.
3. Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen
This song has become an essential part of Indian weddings. It was even used in the record-breaking Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.
4. Jane Kya Tune Kahi
Geeta Dutt’s ‘teasing’ tone and the lilting melody in this song from the iconic ‘Pyaasa’ still have our hearts.
5. Mann Re Tu Kahe Na
This ravishing song sung by Mohammad Rafi, from the movie Chitralekha is like an antidote for the aching soul.
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 8 March, 2016. It’s being republished to mark the poet’s birth anniversary.)
