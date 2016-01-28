On his 90th B’day: A Playlist of Pandit Jasraj’s Sublime Music
One of India’s most distinguished classical singers and a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Pandit Jasraj turns 90 today.
On the occasion of his birthday, we have curated the perfect playlist of some of his best work.
Loading...
(This article was first published on 28 January 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of the 90th birthday of Pandit Jasraj.)
