Getting To Know The Quirky Side Of Birthday Girl Bipasha Basu
On Bipasha Basu’s birthday, we dug up a few quirky facts about the actor that we bet you didn’t know. She’s scared of her own horror films, loves to unwind at home with an episode of Sex & The City and was nicknamed ‘Lady Goonda’ in school. Watch this video to find out more.
Happy birthday Bipasha!
(This article is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 7 January 2017. It is now being republished to mark Bipasha Basu’s birthday.