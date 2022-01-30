ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: On Martyrs’ Day, Naseeruddin Shah Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

On Mahatma's Gandhi's 74th death anniversary, Naseeruddin Shah recites a poem by Waqar Khalil Sahab.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Naseeruddin Shah recites a poem for Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary.</p></div>
On the occasion of Martrys' Day and Mahatma Gandhi's 74th death anniversary, actor Naseeruddin Shah in collaboration with Karwan e Mohabbat shot a small tribute. In a poem recited on a YouTube live stream, Shah was talking about Gandhi and how leaders today should take inspiration from his simplistic means.

Written by poet Waqar Khalil Sahab, one of the lines from the poem read, "When hatred raises its serpent head and the earth readies to strike, you walk on the principles of Baapu and watch the defeat of hate."

Check out the full video here:

He starts the video by talking about PM Modi and his allegedly lavish lifestyle, and compared it with Mahatma Gandhi and how he lead a much simpler way of living.

