Zayn Malik Joins Pakistani Band AUR On Remix of Their Single 'Tu Hai Kahan'

The song, released on 12 January, has over 3 million views.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Music
1 min read
Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has released a song with Pakistani band AUR. The single, titled 'Tu Hai Kahan,' was teased on Instagram by the band and it sent social media into a frenzy. Fans of Zayn were ecstatic to see him return with the song.

The song dropped on Friday, 12 January. The original version of the song has more than 95 million views, and the remake has over 3 million views in just three days.

Malik said he was "incredibly humbled" when Aur reached out to him, BBC reports.

"I love the song and have brought some of myself to it. I hope people love what we've done," BBC quoted him as saying.

Topics:  Zayn Malik   AUR 

