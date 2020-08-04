Birthday Jukebox: Best of Vishal Bhardwaj's Musical Melodies
Here are our 10 all time favourite songs composed by him.
Vishal Bhardwaj's versatile song collection is impossible to fit into a single playlist. Not just a brilliant music composer, he is also a great director, writer, playback singer and producer with seven National Awards to his name. This marvel has everything from item numbers to love ballads covered. On his birthday, we’re celebrating with this playlist of the best songs composed by him from his filmi journey.
Pani Pani Re (Maachis)
Ek Wo Din (Chachi 420)
O Saathi Re (Omkara)
Chhai Chhapa Chhai (Hu Tu Tu)
Pehli Baar Mohabbat (Kaminey)
Naina (Omkara)
Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji (Ishqiya)
Bekaraan (7 Khoon Maaf)
Yaaram (Ek Thi Daayan)
Khul Kabhi (Haider)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!