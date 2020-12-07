Universal Music Purchases Bob Dylan's Entire Songwriting Catalog

“It’s no secret that the art of songwriting is the fundamental key to all great music, nor is it a secret that Bob is one of the very greatest practitioners of that art,” Lucian Grainge, the chief executive of the Universal Music Group, said in a statement.

Bob Dylan's spokesperson said that the musician does not wish to comment on it.

The deal with Universal does not include any songs Dylan writes in future, keeping open the possibility that he can choose to work with another publisher.

Last week, Stevie Nicks sold a majority stake in her songwriting catalog for an estimated $80 million to Primary Wave Music, an independent publisher.

(With inputs from The New York Times)