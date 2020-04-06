Song Starring Sidharth, Vicky & More Inspires to Overcome COVID-19

Singer and music composer Vishal Mishra’s song ‘Muskurayega India’ features scores of actors from the Hindi Film Industry. It documents the fight Indians put up against coronavirus ever since it has made inroads into the country.

The song’s lyrics have been penned by Kaushal Kishore. The aim to instill hope that life that was previously known to the countrymen will resume soon and the pandemic will be contained.

Actor Tapsee Pannu tweeted a link of the song and wrote: “A nation that hopes together, stays together! #MuskurayegaIndia OUT NOW! Let’s spread the love!

@akshaykumar @jackkybhagnani @VishalMMishra #CapeOfGoodFilms @Jjust_Music”