Song Starring Sidharth, Vicky & More Inspires to Overcome COVID-19
Singer and music composer Vishal Mishra’s song ‘Muskurayega India’ features scores of actors from the Hindi Film Industry. It documents the fight Indians put up against coronavirus ever since it has made inroads into the country.
The song’s lyrics have been penned by Kaushal Kishore. The aim to instill hope that life that was previously known to the countrymen will resume soon and the pandemic will be contained.
Actor Tapsee Pannu tweeted a link of the song and wrote: “A nation that hopes together, stays together! #MuskurayegaIndia OUT NOW! Let’s spread the love!
The song’s video features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Tapsee Pannu, Jackky Bhagnani, Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Raj Kumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal. Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Pandey. RJ Malishka and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, too, appear in the video.
The song opens with an excerpt from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, where he says that he has a strong faith that the citizens will be victorious in controlling the spread of the pandemic. The video documents Police personnel, who have been on the frontline of ensuring the lockdown is followed. The track cuts between showing the people, different cultures that the country has and the actors.
