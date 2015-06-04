B’day Jukebox: SP Balasubrahmanyam Was Salman Khan’s 90s Voice

Remember the song ‘Aate Jaate...’ which ushered us into Maine Pyar Kiya? With that SP Balasubrahmanyam became identified as Salman Khan’s voice in the 90s just like Kishore Kumar became Rajesh Khanna’s voice through the 70s.

The singer, who holds a Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs, turns a year older on 4 June and we revisit his best songs in Hindi cinema: