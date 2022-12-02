ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Jubin Nautiyal Hospitalized After Accident; Suffers Multiple Injuries

Jubin Nautiyal was rushed to the hospital after he fell from the staircase of his building.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Music
1 min read
Singer Jubin Nautiyal Hospitalized After Accident; Suffers Multiple Injuries
i

Rataan Lambiyaan singer, Jubin Nautiyal is currently hospitalized as he sustained multiple injuries after falling down the stairs. According to the singer's team, Jubin cracked his ribs, broke his elbow, and hurt his head after he fell from the staircase of his building. The singer's doctors have advised him to not use his right arm as it will undergo an operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the news of Jubin's accident surfaced the internet, several fans poured in their wishes for his speedy recovery.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Jubin last performed at a live in concert in Dubai, earlier this month. Meanwhile, on the work front, he has come up with some fresh music such as Yu Tere Hue Hum from Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky and Bana Sharabi from Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera.

Also Read

Jubin Nautiyal Pays a Surprise Visit to 'KBC 13' Winner Himani Bundela's House

Jubin Nautiyal Pays a Surprise Visit to 'KBC 13' Winner Himani Bundela's House

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and music

Topics:  Jubin Nautiyal 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×