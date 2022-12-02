Singer Jubin Nautiyal Hospitalized After Accident; Suffers Multiple Injuries
Jubin Nautiyal was rushed to the hospital after he fell from the staircase of his building.
Rataan Lambiyaan singer, Jubin Nautiyal is currently hospitalized as he sustained multiple injuries after falling down the stairs. According to the singer's team, Jubin cracked his ribs, broke his elbow, and hurt his head after he fell from the staircase of his building. The singer's doctors have advised him to not use his right arm as it will undergo an operation.
Soon after the news of Jubin's accident surfaced the internet, several fans poured in their wishes for his speedy recovery.
Jubin last performed at a live in concert in Dubai, earlier this month. Meanwhile, on the work front, he has come up with some fresh music such as Yu Tere Hue Hum from Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky and Bana Sharabi from Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera.
