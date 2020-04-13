It’s Completely Valid: Sidharth on Criticism Against Masakali 2.0
Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria-starrer song ‘Masakali 2.0’ received criticism from fans of the original song, and even AR Rahman and Prasoon Joshi. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Sidharth has now responded to the criticism, calling it ‘completely valid’.
Sidharth said, “I keep thinking from an actor’s point of view, if someone had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it has not been done with utmost taste or to someone’s satisfaction, of course it can be annoying. So in that case, yes, it is completely valid.”
The actor has done remixes in the past, with ‘Kala Chashma’ from Baar Baar Dekho, and spoke about the same. He said, “It’s very easy for people to say--I mean everyone is to blame for it as a team--but I have done remakes in the past of different artistes. Whether it was a ‘Kaala Chashma’ or ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, they have all been recreations and they have all worked really well in the past. There is no conversation of whether I endorse it or not endorse it.”
After music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who worked on the song ‘Masakali’ from Delhi-6 (2009), expressed their displeasure at T-series’ remix version, singer Mohit Chauhan has also reacted to it and called ‘piggyback riding’.