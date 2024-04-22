Sid Sriram Becomes the First South Indian Artist to Perform at Coachella

'Srivalli' singer Sid Sriram became the first South Indian artist to perform at Coachella 2024. Last year, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made headlines for his performance at the festival. Sriram ended his set by performing Thiruppugazh, a religious Tamil song dedicated to Lord Murugan, at Coachella.
The musician took to Instagram to explain the reason behind his choice and added, "If you had told 9 year old me that I’d close my @coachella set with the Thiruppugazh my mother had just taught me, I probably would’ve chuckled and went back to day dreaming. Fast forward to 2024, first ever South Indian artist to play the festival."
The caption of his post also read, "My name is Sid Sriram, I was born in Chennai, India and I grew up in the Bay Area, California. I come from a discipline called Carnatic music, I’m proud of every damn part of who I am, and I promise you we are on our way to changing the tides of music/love/healing around the whole world."
Have a look at it here:
Sriram, who is trained Carnatic singer, performed a mix of R&B and Carnatic music during his show at the festival. The musician is also a popular playback singer in the Telugu and Tamil film industries.
He made his debut with filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Vaanam Kottatum and has also collaborated with Oscar-winning aristes like AR Rahman.
