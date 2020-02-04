Watch: Ayushmann and Jitu Fall in Love in ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’

The video of the song contains glimpses of Ayushmann and Jitu’s blossoming relationship with a montage of them spending time by the sea, enjoying a bike ride together and dancing at a wedding. There are also some tense moments where the couple drift apart. At the end of the video, Ayushmann’s father (played by Gajraj Rao) asks the couple how they will face a prejudiced world now that they’re done fighting him. To which Ayushmann responds that their parents are their world.