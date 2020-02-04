Watch: Ayushmann and Jitu Fall in Love in ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’
The latest song from Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has released. Titled ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’, the romantic number features vocals by Ayushmann and music by Tanishk-Vayu.
The video of the song contains glimpses of Ayushmann and Jitu’s blossoming relationship with a montage of them spending time by the sea, enjoying a bike ride together and dancing at a wedding. There are also some tense moments where the couple drift apart. At the end of the video, Ayushmann’s father (played by Gajraj Rao) asks the couple how they will face a prejudiced world now that they’re done fighting him. To which Ayushmann responds that their parents are their world.
The makers had earlier released ‘Gabru’ a recreation of the Yo Yo Honey Singh song of the same name by Tanishk Bagchi. The dance number featured Ayushmann grooving at a wedding to get the Jitendra’s attention, much to his parents’ chagrin. His efforts succeed as Jitendra pulls him into a kiss at the video’s close.
Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film is the story of a gay couple whose families struggle to come to terms with their relationship. It also stars Badhaai Ho co-stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Bhumi Pednekar in a special appearance.
