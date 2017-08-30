Jukebox: Shailendra Penned Some of Bollywood’s Evergreen Numbers

Despite turning down Kapoor’s offer, months later, Shailendra approached him to borrow some money.

When it was time to return it, Kapoor asked him to compose a song for his film instead. Shailendra wrote a song for Kapoor’s Barsaat. Following this, Shailendra ended up becoming the lyricist for several Raj Kapoor films.

After teaming up with Jaikishan, the duo went ahead to create some of the most iconic Bollywood songs for movies such as Andaz, Sangam and Chori Chori. Mera Joota Hai Japani was a song that made Indians proud of their national identity. It wouldn’t be erroneous to conclude that much of the success of Guide was determined by this song.

Shailendra wrote songs for several years before turning to production. His first venture was the film-adaptation of a short Hindi story by novelist Phanishwarnath Renu.

The film took close to five years to be completed and left Shailendra with heavy debts by the end of it all.

Though the film had spectacular music, it did not perform well at the box office. The failure was a significant setback for Shailendra. Only a year after the release, Shailendra passed away on 14 December 1966 at the age of 43.