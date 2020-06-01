Bollywood woke up to a shocking news on Monday, 1 June. Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away at the age of 42. The musician was suffering from heart and kidney problems, according to a report by PTI.The duo has been Salman Khan’s favourite composers. They have regaled us with peppy numbers from films such as Dabangg, Wanted, Partner and the like. Here’s looking at some memorable songs of Wajid Khan.‘Mashallah’ from Ek Tha Tiger‘Surili Akhiyon Wale’ from Veer‘Hud Hud’ from Dabangg 3‘Baki Sab First Class Hai’ from Jai Ho‘Chinta Ta Ta’ from Rowdy Rathore‘Ab Mujhe Raat Din’ from Deewana album‘Jalwa’ from WantedStill Can’t Believe It: Sonam, Arjun Mourn Wajid Khan’s Demise We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.