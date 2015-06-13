ADVERTISEMENT
Ranjish Hi Sahi... Gen Next Pays Tribute to Mehdi Hassan
Watch the young classical vocalist Samrat Pandit pay tribute to Mehdi Hassan on his death anniversary.
Shahenshah-e-Ghazal Mehdi Hassan’s haunting baritone continues to influence youngsters across the sub-continent. On the death anniversary of the celebrated King of Ghazal, let’s listen to Samrat Pandit, a young classical vocalist from Kolkata, pay a tribute to the legendary singer with a rendition of his popular - Ranjish Hi Sahi...
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished to mark Mehdi Hassan’s death anniversary.)
