Punjabi Singer Nirvair Singh Dies in a Car Accident in Australia

In continuation to the report, the police claimed that Nirvair, who had relocated to Australia nine years ago, was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

It was reported that a car was spotted driving erratically in the vicinity before striking two vehicles in the Diggers Rest neighbourhood. A Wallan man, 23 and a Sunbury woman, 26, were arrested at the scene and are still in the hospital under police guard. No charges have been laid so far, on the two.

The third car's driver was brought to the hospital with minor injuries after the collision.