Punjabi Singer Diljaan Dies in Road Accident Near Amritsar

Celebrities from the music industry have expressed condolences on social media. Singer Master Saleem posted a picture of Diljaan on Instagram with the caption, "RIP Diljaan @diljaanlive mainu samjh nahi aa reha ki kahan kal da Chota jeha bacha mere samne jawan hoyea bahut aacha mukaaam banaya punjabi gayaki vich so sad bahut zeyada dhakka laga hai man nu parmatma diljaan nu apne charna nal lawe" (RIP Diljaan, I can't even understand how this happened to a child who grew up in front of me and made his name in the Punjabi music industry. So sad. I am taken aback that God called Diljaan so soon)

Commenting under the post, musician Hemant Brijwasi said, "Bahut jyada bura huaa kamaal fankaar c mera praa bahut bahut dukh ho raha h." (This shouldn't have happened. Such an amazing artist. I feel very sad)