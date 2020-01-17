Priyanka, Nick’s Risky Business in ‘What a Man Gotta Do’ Video

The music video of the Jonas Brothers song ‘What a Man Gotta Do’ just dropped and it’s the ultimate Hollywood throwback. The music video not just stars the Jonas brothers but also the J-sisters, including Bollywood actor and singer Priyanka Chopra.

The music video begins with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as Nick sings for his wife and they goof around in the middle of the night. Next up is Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner at a high school dance. They recreate a scene from the iconic film Grease. Kevin Jonas and Danielle get the memorable boombox scene from Say Anything. As Kevin holds the boombox

The fun-loving clip stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas doing their best dancing-half-naked-in-the-living-room recreation from Risky Business. Then there's Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who channel Danny and Sandy at the school dance from Grease — with Sophie taking on a surprising bonus role. To round it out, Kevin Jonas pulls off that iconic Say Anything scene, holding a boombox outside his wife Danielle's bedroom window. However, by the end, Kevin’s boombox changes into something else (look out for it!). The video also features actor Matthew Modine.

Check it out: