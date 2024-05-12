The 'Science’ of Music: Why Does the Appeal for Pop Tunes Fade With Age?

For the most part, this grouse can sound petulant and baseless. After all, it is impossible to judge the objective merits of subjective artistic preferences. But when it comes to pop music and the lyrics that are belted out, science can sometimes help.

If you are someone who baulks at or scrunches nose at tracks which also double as staple listens such as Calm Down (the monster hit created by Rema, featuring Selena Gomez) blasts from the car stereo or at a local pub, you have reasons to celebrate. Recent research shows that your distaste for modern music may indeed have a rational founding.

According to a new study published a few weeks ago, popular song lyrics have become "simpler and more repetitive".