Paras & Mahira Sing About Love & Separation in ‘Baarish’
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma in a still from <i>Baarish</i>.
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma in a still from Baarish.(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)

Paras & Mahira Sing About Love & Separation in ‘Baarish’

Quint Entertainment
Music

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have unveiled their first music video on 10 March, Tuesday. Titled Baarish, the song is composed by Tony Kakkar and is sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D’Souza.

Listen to the song here:

Also Read : Watch Asim-Jacqueline Time Travel in Holi Song ‘Mere Angne Mein’

Loading...

The video shows Paras and Mahira as lovers, about to get married. On the day of the wedding cops come and take Paras away, separating the duo. Both recall fond memories through flashbacks but there isn’t too much hope of a reunion.

The initial posters of the song had sparked rumours that Paras and Mahira have been dating. Mahira shared some photos of the duo decked out in bridal outfits. “#pahira something new coming soon,” she had captioned the pics.

Paras also features alongside fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Also Read : Paras Chhabra Quits Bigg Boss 13, Top 5 Contestants Get Reward 

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Music section for more stories.

    Loading...