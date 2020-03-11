Paras & Mahira Sing About Love & Separation in ‘Baarish’
Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have unveiled their first music video on 10 March, Tuesday. Titled Baarish, the song is composed by Tony Kakkar and is sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D’Souza.
The video shows Paras and Mahira as lovers, about to get married. On the day of the wedding cops come and take Paras away, separating the duo. Both recall fond memories through flashbacks but there isn’t too much hope of a reunion.
The initial posters of the song had sparked rumours that Paras and Mahira have been dating. Mahira shared some photos of the duo decked out in bridal outfits. “#pahira something new coming soon,” she had captioned the pics.
Paras also features alongside fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
