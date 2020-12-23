Here's How Sushmita Sen Reacted To Rohman Shawl's New Music Video

Rohman had earlier shared a teaser for the song. "I have been a very big fan of your voice @paponmusic & I couldn’t be happier to feature in this video (actually the only reason I came on board). This has been a wonderful experience," he wrote in the caption.

He went on to refer to Sushmita Sen as his "rock" and thanked her for teaching him how to ace being in front of the camera. He also had a cheeky message for her daughters Alisah and Renee, thanking them for "allowing" him to do a romantic number.