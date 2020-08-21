Palash Sen's Song 'Ladaaii' Part of Campaign To Help Musicians

Singer Palash Sen has released a song titled Ladaaii as a part of his campaign seeking help for those in the music industry. Along with the music video, he has also filed an online petition, India for Indie, for arranging help for independent musicians, lyricists, singers and others struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

The music video also has glimpses of around 76 artistes including Sachin Sanghvi, Shilpa Rao, Shalmali Kholgade, Manasi Scott, Akriti Kakar and Sangeet Haldipur.