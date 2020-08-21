Palash Sen's Song 'Ladaaii' Part of Campaign To Help Musicians
The singer has launched an online petition, 'India for Indie'.
Singer Palash Sen has released a song titled Ladaaii as a part of his campaign seeking help for those in the music industry. Along with the music video, he has also filed an online petition, India for Indie, for arranging help for independent musicians, lyricists, singers and others struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.
The music video also has glimpses of around 76 artistes including Sachin Sanghvi, Shilpa Rao, Shalmali Kholgade, Manasi Scott, Akriti Kakar and Sangeet Haldipur.
Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to share the song and support the singer's campaign. He tweeted, "Dr. Palash Sen .. song dedicated to all singers facing poverty due to pandemic."
The music video states, "Musicians, technicians and affiliates are facing the toughest challenge and yet they are still singing their hearts out. No one cares about them, they are supposedly 'non essential'. But each day their resolve gets stronger and they are ready to fight for their rights because they aren't finished yet."
