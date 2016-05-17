On His Birthday, Here Is Pankaj Udhas Celebrating Every Occasion

Hum away...

Sohini GuharoyRahul GuptaAlmas Khateeb
Updated
Music
2 min read
Celebrating ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas’ birthday.&nbsp;
i

Just fallen in love? Recovering from heartbreak? Or just want to enjoy your drink in peace? Don’t worry, Pankaj Udhas has you covered. A series of old and new singers can dominate your playlist, but the likes of Pankaj will always have a special place. All you have to do is choose the right ghazal:

Here are a few unforgettable words from the maestro.

On His Birthday, Here Is Pankaj Udhas Celebrating Every Occasion
(Design: The Quint/Rahul Gupta)
(This article has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Pankaj Udhas' birth anniversary.)

Published: 

