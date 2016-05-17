On His Birthday, Here Is Pankaj Udhas Celebrating Every Occasion
Hum away...
Just fallen in love? Recovering from heartbreak? Or just want to enjoy your drink in peace? Don’t worry, Pankaj Udhas has you covered. A series of old and new singers can dominate your playlist, but the likes of Pankaj will always have a special place. All you have to do is choose the right ghazal:
Here are a few unforgettable words from the maestro.
(This article has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Pankaj Udhas' birth anniversary.)
(The Quint is now on WhatsApp. To receive handpicked stories on topics you care about, subscribe to our WhatsApp services. Just go to TheQuint.com/WhatsApp and hit send.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.