Jukebox: Mausam Is Always Aashiqana With Naushad Ali’s Music

Naushad Ali was one of the first and foremost composers in the history of Bollywood. Since 1937, his tunes made the very foundation of Bollywood music. He is also known for introducing the playback voices of Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi to the world and transfiguring them into the icons that they are today. While Naushad sahab gave music in less than a hundred films during his lifetime, 26 of them went on to celebrate jubilees, some of them even celebrating golden and diamond jubilees.

To mark the maestro’s birthday, here are some of his best gems: