Ae Mere Dil Kahin aur Chal: A Homage to Talat Mahmood

I grew up in a house with eclectic music tastes. I inherited the love for jazz and oldies from my mom, apart from the fact that she was mad about the Beatles and Cliff Richard. My brother introduced me to Andrew Lloyd Webber and SD Burman. My dad told me about Begum Akhtar’s ghazals and added that Shirely Bassey is hot! And then there were those from my generation – Alka Yagnik, Celine Dion, Mariah Carrey, Udit Narayan, Backstreet Boys, Norah Jones and so many more.

Having spent my early years in Kuwait, I was also introduced to Arabic music. That’s when Amr Diab, Khaled, Fairuz and Umm Khulthum got diced into my ever-growing music repertoire. Much later, my husband introduced me to Argentine folk music and African Soul.