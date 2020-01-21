Watch: Mashup of ‘Hum Dekhenge’ & Tagore’s Poem Touches the Soul
Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s iconic poem Hum Dekhenge has created quite a stir after the Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur had considered setting up a panel to investigate whether the poem is “anti-Hindu.” Now, singer Sonam Kalra and the Sufi Gospel Project has come up with a mashup of Hum Dekhenge and Rabindranath Tagore’s Where The Mind is Without Fear.
Listen to the song:
The rendition speaks volumes about freedom to voice our opinions without any fear.
Several celebrities had spoken against Faiz’s poem being labelled ‘anti-Hindu.’ Vishal Bhardwaj had taken to Twitter to say that the whole “tamasha” around this issue is ‘ridiculous’.
“Tamasha around Faiz’s poem is so ridiculous. To understand the poetry, you need to feel it first. You need a certain standard of emotional intelligence which seems to be completely lacking in those who are interpreting it as pro-Muslim and anti-Hindu. #FaizAhmadFaiz,” the filmmaker had written.
Some time back, Javed Akhtar had told ANI, “It is so absurd and funny to call any poem of Faiz’s anti-Hindu that I find it hard to talk about it seriously. Faiz Ahmed Faiz was an eminent writer in undivided India.” He added, “ “How can you speak of a man in such a manner when he used his poetry to express his sorrow at the partition of India?”
