Watch: Mashup of ‘Hum Dekhenge’ & Tagore’s Poem Touches the Soul

The rendition speaks volumes about freedom to voice our opinions without any fear.

Several celebrities had spoken against Faiz’s poem being labelled ‘anti-Hindu.’ Vishal Bhardwaj had taken to Twitter to say that the whole “tamasha” around this issue is ‘ridiculous’.

“Tamasha around Faiz’s poem is so ridiculous. To understand the poetry, you need to feel it first. You need a certain standard of emotional intelligence which seems to be completely lacking in those who are interpreting it as pro-Muslim and anti-Hindu. #FaizAhmadFaiz,” the filmmaker had written.