Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon: Khayyam, the Understated Genius 

For Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, born on 18th February 1927, music was and still is, nothing less than ibaadat. And he would craft a tune only after imbibing the essence of the lyrics and the mood of the characters. Even if that took years. He might have only 50 films to his credit, but the impact that Khayyam’s music had on his listeners is far greater than that of most of his contemporaries. In fact, he and his wife Jagjit Kaur had decided early on in their lives as principled music lovers, that they will not compromise on quality for quantity.

On his 90th birthday, the unassuming composer had announced the formation of a charity trust named ‘Khayyam Jagjeet Kaur Charitable Trust’, through which he has pledged to donate his entire wealth (valued at around Rs 10 Crore) to help struggling artists and technicians in the Hindi film industry.