Lost For 34 Years, Queen’s Unreleased Song Featuring Freddie Mercury Is Out Now
While the lyric video is out on YouTube, the song will be officially released as a single on 18 November.
Fans of the legendary British rock band, Queen will be surprised to discover that their latest song is actually an old unreleased track that was "lost" in the archives for the last 34 years.
The song, Face It Alone was recorded by the entire band in 1988 while working on their Miracle Album. Even though Queen’s vocalist and late legendary musician, Freddie Mercury had lent his voice to the track, the song was left incomplete.
After rediscovering it and taking the decision to release the song as a single, the band’s drummer Roger Taylor commented, “We did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about. And it’s wonderful.”
The band’s guitarist, Brian May also spoke about the track, calling it “beautiful and touching”; while Taylor described it as “a very passionate piece.”
It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, 'Oh no, we can’t really rescue that.' But, in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, 'Ok, we can do this and this.' It’s kind of stitching bits together. I'm happy that our team was able to find this track. After all these years, it's great to hear all four of us.BRIAN MAY
Not only does Face It Alone contain unheard vocals of the band's frontman, Freddie Mercury but the track also features ex-bass guitarist John Deacon, who quit the band and retired from the Music Industry in 1997; 6 years after Mercury’s untimely demise.
This is not the first time fans received news of Queen putting out unearthed tracks. Released in 2014, The Queen Forever album contained three songs from their archives, namely Let Me In Your Heart Again, Love Kills and There Must Be More To Life Than This.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and music
Topics: Queen Freddie Mercury Bohemian Rhapsody
