Listen To Amaal Mallik Perform A Mashup of His Hit Songs

Singer composer Amaal Mallik has always been on top of his game when it comes to music. He has churned out hits after hits, filmy and non-filmy alike. The Quint spoke to the singer-composer, who told us all about his lockdown phase and what he has been up to. His new song, Tum Mera Nahi, has been making waves and he is enjoying the appreciation from his fans. Amaal speaks about his inspiration behind creating the song and how awkward he gets in front of the camera.

The singer also performed a mashup of his hit songs LIVE, and this surely is something you don't want to miss.