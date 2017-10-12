This Little Champ Gives Kishore Kumar A Yodelling Tribute
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs contestant yodels away in his tribute to Kishore Kumar.
Dhroon Tickoo, one of Kishore Kumar’s biggest young fans, has been taking Indian television by storm with his hearty performances. The Amritsar boy was on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2017, and when we asked him to sing a tribute for his idol, he was only too happy.
Dhroon even shows us how to yodel like the master singer Kishore Kumar. On his death anniversary, watch Dhroon’s fun tribute to the legendary singer.
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Camera: Almas Khateeb
(This article is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 14 October 2017. It is being republished to mark Kishore Kumar's death anniversary)
