Angrezi Medium’s New Track Brings Together B’wood’s Leading Ladies
Angrezi Medium’s new track, ‘Kudi Nu Nachne De’, brings together Bollywood’s leading ladies and we can’t help shake our leg with them. The peppy number features Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Radhika Madan, who plays Irrfan Khan’s daughter on-screen in the film, also joins them. The song, composed by Sacin-Jigar, has been sung by Vishal Dadlani.
The song address its audience and assures it that its okay for women to be confident and carefree.
The actors took to social media to share the track with their fans.
The Homi Adjania film features Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles. Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Kiku Sharda will also essay key roles in the film.
Angrezi Medium recounts the story of Irrfan, a sweetshop owner with Radhika as his daughter who wishes to pursue higher education in the UK. He then travels to London to collect the funds required for her admission. Angrezi Medium also features Pankaj Tripathi as a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency and Kareena Kapoor as a cop.