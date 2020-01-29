Kartik, Sara Recreate ‘Twist’ in Love Aaj Kal’s ‘Haan Main Galat’
The second song from Love Aaj Kal released, titled ‘Haan Main Galat’ and it features Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and newcomer Arushi Sharma. The song also borrows the hook tune of the song ‘Twist’ from the first installment of Love Aaj Kal. ‘Haan Main Galat’ shows the two love stories set in different time periods, with Kartik romancing Arushi as Raghu in the 90’s and with Sara, as Veer in 2020.
Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh and written by Irshad Kamil, it has music by Pritam. The original song Twist was sung by Neeraj Shridhar, Suzanne D’Mello and had additional vocals by Saif Ali Khan.
The first song from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal released earlier.. Titled ‘Shayad’, it is a soulful number composed by Pritam and performed by Arijit Singh. The video gave us a glimpse of two parallel love stories, one set in 1990 and the other in the 2020. In the present day version, we see the progression of Kartik Aaryan’s tumultuous relationship with Sara Ali Khan. In the older version, a clean-shaven, school-going Kartik pines for his neighbour, played by newcomer Arushi Sharma.
Love Aaj Kal depicts love stories of two different eras the first is set in the early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other, set in the present, happens between Veer and Zoe. Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.
