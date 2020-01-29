Kartik, Sara Recreate ‘Twist’ in Love Aaj Kal’s ‘Haan Main Galat’

The second song from Love Aaj Kal released, titled ‘Haan Main Galat’ and it features Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and newcomer Arushi Sharma. The song also borrows the hook tune of the song ‘Twist’ from the first installment of Love Aaj Kal. ‘Haan Main Galat’ shows the two love stories set in different time periods, with Kartik romancing Arushi as Raghu in the 90’s and with Sara, as Veer in 2020.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh and written by Irshad Kamil, it has music by Pritam. The original song Twist was sung by Neeraj Shridhar, Suzanne D’Mello and had additional vocals by Saif Ali Khan.