Kamal Haasan, Tamil Stars Release Music Video to Spread Positivity
Led by actor Kamal Haasan, a host of Tamil stars, composers and singers have released a song that he penned and directed. The song, ‘Arivum Anbum’, is touted to be a track to “spread positivity and hope”.
The song features Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Bombay Jayashree, Shruti Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Bigg Boss fame Mugen Rao, Sid Sriram, Lydian Nadhaswaram and actor Siddharth.
The musical score is by Ghibran. Edited by Mahesh Narayanan, the track was released online via Zoom call by Haasan, Ghibran and the music label Think Music.
In an interview to India Today, composer Ghibran said that Kamal Haasan ended up writing the lyrics in just three hours. “One day, Kamal Haasan and I got talking. It was his idea to come up with an anthem about how the world would function post the coronavirus crisis. He suggested that I compose a tune and he would pen the lyrics for the same,” he said.
Coming to the recording, Ghibran said, “We started with Kamal sir’s portion and recorded lines with other singers. The toughest part of the song lies in the chorus. I launched a talent hunt of sorts and chose 37 aspiring singers to sing the chorus. Co-ordinating with them made the whole process interesting and challenging.”
