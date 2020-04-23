Kamal Haasan, Tamil Stars Release Music Video to Spread Positivity

In an interview to India Today, composer Ghibran said that Kamal Haasan ended up writing the lyrics in just three hours. “One day, Kamal Haasan and I got talking. It was his idea to come up with an anthem about how the world would function post the coronavirus crisis. He suggested that I compose a tune and he would pen the lyrics for the same,” he said.

Coming to the recording, Ghibran said, “We started with Kamal sir’s portion and recorded lines with other singers. The toughest part of the song lies in the chorus. I launched a talent hunt of sorts and chose 37 aspiring singers to sing the chorus. Co-ordinating with them made the whole process interesting and challenging.”