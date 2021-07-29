It's Nice to Have a Female Voice Cheering for India: AR Rahman on Ananya's Song
AR Rahman on why he chose not to sing 'Hindustani Way' with Ananya Birla
Ananya Birla and AR Rahman recently launched their new song, The Hindustani Way. It's India’s official cheer song for Tokyo Olympics 2020 and it has already garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube. Written and sung by Ananya, the song has been composed by AR Rahman who is also seen in the video with Ananya.
Talking to The Quint Rahman says it was high time that a female voice from India released a cheer song for the country and reveals why he chose not to sing for this song,.
The song, which took 4 months to be composed, was all done virtually. AR and Ananya tell us how they managed to work out of Chennai and Dubai respectively. Speaking of her experience of working with the maestro Ananya says, "Being on set with AR sir was lot of fun and he looks really cool specially with the matching jackets that we wore."
