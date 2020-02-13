Indian Crew Dances to Rajinikanth Song on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Dance troupe V.Unbeatable performed to the 'Marana Mass' song on the finale of America’s Got Talent Champions. The song originally features actor Rajnikanth and is from the movie Petta. Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
‘Marana Mass’ has garnered over 101 Million views on YouTube. It’s selection by V.Unbeatable for their performance to a foreign audience also measures its success. The troupe earned themselves praise from judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon. Howie awarded them a Golden Buzzer during the season as well.
Howie Mandel also tweeted a video of the performance and wrote, “This is BY FAR the BEST act that has ever graced any of the stages on any talent show. @v_unbeatable brings more passion and dedication than ANY group I’ve ever seen. I hope they WIN!”
V.Unbeatable’s dance-routines are known for their swift, acrobatic moves and high-energy, perfectly synchronized dance routines. Sun Pictures, the producers of Petta, tweeted about the performance, too. Cheering the dance crew, they wrote, “Watch this amazing performance to #MaranaMass at America’s Got Talent Finals !”
The Mumbai-based crew earned a place in the top-4 in the TV series Dance Plus. They've also participated in Season 14 of America's Got Talent. The group is competing against nine contestants. The results to the finale will be announced on 17 February.
‘Marana Mass’ is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and Anirudh. The lyrics have been penned by Vivek. The song is picturised on a college campus where Rajinikanth is the hostel warden. Petta starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran and Malavika Mohanan. It performed well at the box office.
