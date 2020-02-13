Indian Crew Dances to Rajinikanth Song on ‘America’s Got Talent’

‘Marana Mass’ has garnered over 101 Million views on YouTube. It’s selection by V.Unbeatable for their performance to a foreign audience also measures its success. The troupe earned themselves praise from judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon. Howie awarded them a Golden Buzzer during the season as well.

Howie Mandel also tweeted a video of the performance and wrote, “This is BY FAR the BEST act that has ever graced any of the stages on any talent show. @v_unbeatable brings more passion and dedication than ANY group I’ve ever seen. I hope they WIN!”