Cyber Laws in India Really Need to Get in Place: Neha Bhasin
Neha Bhasin talks about her new song 'Kehnde Rehnde', which delves on cyberbullying.
Neha Bhasin is anything but conventional. From music to fashion sense, she always manages to stand out. The singer-songwriter has released her new single Kehnde Rehnde, which touches upon cyberbullying.
Neha has been a victim of cyberbullying and had even filed a police complaint against BTS fans for threatening her with rape. While talking to The Quint, Bhasin said that while filing the complaint she realised that the cyber laws in country are not airtight, because of which social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, You Tube are not held accountable.
Neha also spoke about the reaction people had when she cut her hair really short and coloured it bond.
“I am made to feel that suddenly I am not a girl anymore. My beauty is only abut my hair and now I am not beautiful any more”.Neha Bhasin, Singer
Watch the video for more.
