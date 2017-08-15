Crackdown on Dissent: ‘Ruk Mat, Thak Mat, Baith Mat’
Celebrates the voice of the janta and India’s diversity.
(As India sees nationwide protests by farmers and a list of arrests – of journalists and activists – in relation to it, some of them being charged with sedition, the ability to freely voice dissent in the country has come into question. In this context, The Quint is reposting this song which celebrates the voice of the janta and India's diversity. It was first published on 15 August, 2017.)
Ruk mat. Thak mat. Baith mat. Go out there and do what you want to do. What you have to do. What you must do. Do whatever that will quell the storm in your heart. Ruk mat. Thak mat. Baith mat.
Producers: Almas Khateeb & Rohit Pathak
Assistant Producer: Pupal
Writer: Akriti Singh
Raag: Sriparna Chatterjee
Tabla: Ashok Shinde
DOP: Gautam Gulati
Cameramen: Jyotiprakash Rout, Vijay Sartape, Vivek Ambre
Video Editor: Vinayak Shewale
Graphics: Akshay Sandankar
This video was produced as a collaborative between The Quint and BloombergQuint.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.