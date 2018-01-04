B’Day Jukebox: Tune in for Gurdas Maan’s Timeless Punjabi Music
Singer-songwriter Gurdas Maan celebrates his birthday on 4 January and as we wish him a glorious year ahead, we can’t help but whip up a jukebox of his classic yet contemporary, traditional yet bold tracks that have rocked our festivities, get-togethers and sublime evenings. Whether or not you’re a Punjabi at heart, this playlist is going to lend your day a jovial Punjabi rhythm.
Loading...
(This article is from The Quint’s archives and is being now republished to mark Gurdas Maan’s birthday.)
