‘Grease’ Star-Singer Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at 73, Had Breast Cancer
The singer-actor had disclosed years ago that she was battling with a metastasized breast cancer.
Singer-actor Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73, at her home in southern California on Monday, 8 August. The Grease star had disclosed her battle with breast cancer years ago. Eventually, the cancer had metastasized and spread to her back, compelling her to cancel shows, as per a report by The Hindu.
The artist was a four-time Grammy winner and had starred in the hit movie musical Grease co-starring John Travolta.
Travolta, also paid his condolence on his co-actor's demise. Taking to social media, the actor shared an old picture of Olivia and wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!
Your Danny, your John!"
In continuation to the report, Olivia had undergone a partial mastectomy 25 years ago. She then went on to establish a cancer treatment-research facility in Australia.
Olivia had worked with several renowned celebrities in her musical career including Bob Dylan. The singer had her first hit in 1971 with Dylan's song 'If Not for You' that had been recorded by George Harrison.
She had also made it to the top of the world's pop music charts in 1970s and 1980s for songs 'Physical' and 'I Honestly Love You.'
