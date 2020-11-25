Grammys 2021: Beyonce Leads With Nine Nominations

The nominations in all the major categories for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 24 November. The award ceremony is set to take place on 31 January, 2021. The Recording Academy also announced that Trevor Noah will be hosting the Annual Grammy Awards.

Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch at six each.

Here's a list of the nominees: