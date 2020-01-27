62nd Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish Bags Five Awards for ‘Bad Guy’
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Centre at Los Angeles on 26 January, to honour the best recordings, artists and compositions of the year.
American singer Lizzo, whose ‘Truth Hurts’ became a viral hit in 2019, led the way with a total of eight nominations in her pocket. Lizzo was closely followed by 17-year-old Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X; both have received six nominations each. Here’s the complete winners' list for the 62nd Grammy Awards.
- Record of the Year - ‘Bad Guy’ (Billie Eilish)
- Album of the Year - ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ (Billie Eilish)
- Song of the Year - ‘Bad Guy’ (Billie Eilish)
- Best New Artist - Billie Eilish
Pop
- Best Pop Solo Performance - ‘Truth Hurts’ (Lizzo)
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - ‘Old Town Road’ (Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - ‘Look Now’ (Elvis Costello & The Imposters)
- Best Pop Vocal Album - ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ (Billie Eilish)
Dance/Electronic Music
- Best Dance Recording - ‘Got to Keep On’ (The Chemical Brothers)
- Best Dance/Electronic Album - ‘No Geography’ (The Chemical Brothers)
- Best Contemporary Instrumental Album - ‘Mettavolution’ (Rodrigo y Gabriela)
Rock
- Best Rock Performance - ‘This Land’ (Gary Clark Jr.)
- Best Metal Performance - ‘7EMPEST’ (Tool)
- Best Rock Song - ‘This Land’ (Gary Clark Jr.)
- Best Rock Album - ‘Social Cues’ (Cage The Elephant)
R&B
- Best R&B Performance - ‘Come Home’ (Anderson. Paak Featuring André 3000)
- Best Traditional R&B Performance - ‘Jerome’ (Lizzo)
- Best R&B Song - ‘Say So’ (PJ Morton)
- Best Urban Contemporary Album - ‘Cuz I Love You’ (Lizzo)
- Best R&B Album - ‘Ventura’ (Anderson .Paak)
Rap
- Best Rap Performance - ‘Racks in the Middle’ (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
- Best Rap/Sung Performance - ‘Higher’ (DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend)
- Best Rap Song - ‘A Lot’ (Jermaine Cole)
- Best Rap Album - ‘Igor’ (Tyler. The Creator)
Country
- Best Country Solo Performance - ‘Ride Me Back Home’ (Willie Nelson)
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance - ‘Speechless’ (Dan+Shay)
- Best Country Song - ‘Bring My Flowers Now’ (Tanya Tucker)
- Best Country Album - ‘While I’m Livin’ (Tanya Tucker)
