Google Doodle Honours Swedish DJ Avicii on His 32nd Birthday

Tim Bergling was born on 8 September 1989 into a family of creatives in Stockholm, Sweden. His varied interest in musical genre like 60s soul and 80s glam-rock played an important in his upbringing. "By 16, he was mixing tunes in his bedroom, and began writing uplifting, melodic electronic music soon after. In 2011 he released the dance anthem ‘Levels’ under the name Avicii, breaking ground as one of the first electronic music tracks to climb the Pop charts," reads Google Doodle blog.

He played an estimated 220 Avicii sets globally from 2011-16. This included a five-year residency in Ibiza and sold-out shows at the 16,000 person Ericsson Globe arena in Stockholm. The blog further states that Avicii was among the first DJs and producers to share the spotlight previously reserved for vocalists and instrumentalists.